Reese Witherspoon’s May Book Club Pick Is An Inspiring Piece of Historical Fiction — & It’s Less Than $20 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been waiting so long for Reese Witherspoon’s next book club selection. Actually, scratch that, we’ve been waiting a month. At the start of each month, the self-proclaimed bookworm announces the next read for her beloved book club, and this one will not disappoint. For fans of historic fiction and inspiring tales set in the early 19th century, Witherspoon’s latest book club pick is perfect for you — and it’s currently less than $20 on Amazon right now.

Witherspoon’s latest literary selection is The Dictionary of Lost Words

by Pip Williams. Set in the early 19th century as the suffrage movement is well underway and the Great War looms, a young girl named Esme hides under tables and away from prying eyes while her father and his cohorts collect words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary at the revered university. But Esme, whose mother died when she was a baby, begins to notice something about the words going uncollected.

Image: Ballantine Books Ballantine Books.

After finding the word “bondmaid,” meaning slave girl, discarded, Esme begins to collect even more words that have been neglected by her father and the men selecting the words for inclusion in their dictionary. As she grows up, Esme decides to set off on her own, leaving the sheltered world of the university where she grew up behind. What she encounters are the people and words she will add to her very own dictionary: The Dictionary of Lost Words.

'The Dictionary of Lost Words: A Novel' by Pip Williams $17.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

For anyone who’s a student of history, and loves a bit of a twist, The Dictionary of Lost Words is an ideal read. This page-turner is already an award-winning piece of literature, earning the Australian Book Industry Award among other notable honors. If you’re not wholly convinced, let’s fill you in on the price point — you can buy a copy of The Dictionary of Lost Words for less than $20. It doesn’t matter if you want the paperback copy or the hardcover; both are less than $20 on Amazon right now. So, what are you waiting for? Summer is nearly here, and we know you want to stock your bookshelf with more TBR picks for those quiet summer days and nights.

