Jennifer Grey Details Her Turbulent Post-Dirty Dancing Years in New Best-Selling Memoir

Over the years, we’ve read plenty of celebrity memoirs that’ve been absolutely riveting, enlightening, and plain shocking. A number of new autobiographies by famous figures have already hit bookshelves, including Viola Davis’ memoir, and Molly Shannon’s new book. Adding to the list is ’80s icon Jennifer Grey, who lifts the veil on her years in Hollywood, her Dirty Dancing days, and so much more — plus, the memoir is currently an Amazon best seller.

In the aptly named Out of the Corner, Grey goes deep on her time growing up in the entertainment industry as the daughter of Oscar-winner Joel Grey. Of course, the title is a reference to a famous line in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing, in which Grey’s late co-star Patrick Swayze says, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” Based on the title alone, Grey’s rise and subsequent stardom in the ’80s is a major part of the book, and she’s already teased what’s in store for readers.

Image: Ballantine Books

In an interview with the New York Times, Grey reflected on the immediacy of her celebrity post-Dirty Dancing, and her struggle to find more acting gigs thereafter. “After Dirty Dancing, I was America’s sweetheart, which you would think would be the key to unlocking all my hopes and dreams,” the NYT quotes the Out of the Corner author. “But it didn’t go down that way. For one thing, there didn’t seem to be a surplus of parts for actresses who looked like me. My so-called ‘problem’ wasn’t really a problem for me, but since it seemed to be a problem for other people, and it didn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, by default it became my problem. It was as plain as the nose on my face.”

Further revelations in Grey’s memoir get into her decision to have rhinoplasty (referenced in the above quote), the ebbs and flows of her career that followed, and person turmoil involving (but not limited to) romantic relationships. Grey approaches this reflection on her life with a healthy dose of humor, revealing intimate details in each chapter. The book is sure to be a page-turner for longtime fans of the actress and movies like Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and more. For the nostalgia-loving readers out there, this memoir is a must-have addition to your bookshelf.

