Lady Gaga Followed Up Her Met Gala No-Show With a Cheeky Bikini Pic of What She’s Doing Instead

Lady Gaga skipped this year’s Met Gala, but she isn’t missing a beat when it comes to her social media game. Instead of “gilded glamour” fashion, she gave her followers a cheeky post that flaunted her fit figure.

Standing by a luxurious pool with rivets of water flowing into it, Lady Gaga leaned over at the perfect angle to show off her turquoise thong swimsuit and black sunglasses. She captioned the photo with a can of tomatoes implying she got a bit of a sunburn from her day in the pool. She can’t forget her sunscreen with such a big month ahead of her.

Her song, “Hold My Hand” drops on Tuesday, May 3, which she wrote for the highly anticipated Tom Cruise film, Top Gun: Maverick. “I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours,” she wrote on Instagram last week. “I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes.”

She and Cruise even developed a close friendship while she worked on the song for the film. He came to visit her in Las Vegas to see her show at the Park MGM. She posted a backstage photo of the actor giving her a smooch on the cheek while she closed her eyes and indulged in the affection — it was a sweet moment between the two artists. And while we missed Lady Gaga and her theatrical fashions at the Met Gala, we totally understand that she’s ready to share her latest song with the world — and go after another Best Original Song Oscar.

