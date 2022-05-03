Kim Kardashian Poured Herself Into Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ Dress For the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian knows how to do a red carpet and have all eyes on her, no matter how many A-list celebrities are in attendance. The reality star showed up in the much-buzzed-about, but the never-confirmed dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962 at his 45th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Fans were tipped off to the possibility because Kim and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida last week. Of course, that is where the Jean-Louis gown, which is reportedly valued at $5 million, is on display. The SKIMS founder also hinted the specifications of her Met Gala look had to be spot on — and we know they would never allow such a valuable and historic dress to be changed. “It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I’m going,” she told Access Hollywood. “I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored, so I have to fit into it like, exactly.”

Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety.

Kim committed to the look with her platinum blonde locks and the dress that fit like a glove, showing off her gorgeous curves just like the iconic Marilyn. She shined in the crystal-beaded gown harkening back to an era of Hollywood glam gone by, and to be respectful to the history (and fragile nature of the gown), she only wore it for a few minutes for a photoshoot. What fans witnessed on the red carpet was an official replica also owned by the Florida museum, per Vogue. Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour better give her props for nailing the assignment of embodying the “gilded glamour” that she asked for on the invite.

Kim Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety.

Before you go, click here to see more of the best dressed looks at the 2022 Met Gala.