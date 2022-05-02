Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that was totally gilded and glamorous.

Kaia’s gown featured cutouts on her torso, a slight sheer skirt, and silvers jewels dripping from top to bottom. The young model also fashioned her ‘do in long, flowing curls with two jeweled clips. It was simple, elegant and the 20-year-old looked absolutely incredible — and so much like her famous mom.

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen at the 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety.

Honestly, we couldn’t get over how much Kaia looked like Cindy Crawford. We’ve seen Kaia recreate some of her mom’s most stunning looks — either on purpose or spontaneously. This time, however, with the voluminous hair and gorgeous gown, we couldn’t stop seeing Crawford in nearly every pose Kaia worked.

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen at the 2022 Met Gala Christopher Polk for Variety.

Last time Kaia was on the Met Gala red carpet — just a few months ago, in fact — she wore a stunning, strapless Dior gown, with short hair. It was all-around classic Hollywood glamour. Between this look and her ensemble worn in 2021, we feel like Kaia is going to be making appearances on the Met Gala red carpet for years to come.

