The Highly Anticipated Anna Wintour Biography Is Finally Here — & It’s Already a #1 Best Seller on Amazon

Anna Wintour has long been one of the most fascinating figures in the world of fashion. As the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue and the annual Met Gala’s main facilitator, the high-power journalist has, indeed, accomplished a number of feats over the course of her illustrious career. Of course, Wintour’s image has been scrutinized time and again, but the new, official biography about Wintour is poised to set the record straight, dispel rumors, and even lift the veil on one of the most famous women in the world. Anna: The Biography is finally here, and it’s already scaled the Amazon charts to become a no. 1 best seller — here’s what you need to know about Amy Odell’s new book and how you can buy this guaranteed page-turner.

Anna: The Biography chronicles Wintour’s life from the very beginning. Many might not know this, but Wintour grew up a bit of a tomboy before she was introduced to the world of fashion. Inspired by her father, Charles Wintour, a young Anna decided she would become the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue. But the journey to that gilded office in New York City wasn’t easy.

Odell’s book goes beyond the glitz and glamor — and behind the sunglasses — to uncover what drives one of fashion’s most iconic figures. Odell recalls interviews with Wintour’s close friends and collaborators, revealing what stokes Wintour’s ambition. The biography weaves Wintour’s personal story (in all its triumphs and pitfalls) with the frustrating reality of the fashion industry’s ruthlessness.

At just over 460 pages, you won’t want to put this biography down. Anna is currently available on Amazon, and you can buy the biography for 13% off right now. For anyone who’s ever been curious about this enigmatic figure, Anna is a must-have addition to you bookshelf.

