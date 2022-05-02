Faith Hill Shared a Steamy Naked Photo With Tim McGraw to Celebrate His Birthday

It looks Tim McGraw’s 55th birthday was a smoking-hot celebration, thanks to his wife, Faith Hill. She turned up the heat to honor her husband of 25 years for his big day on Sunday, May 1 with an image from 1883, the prequel series to Yellowstone.

The still shows the couple naked in a bathtub as Hill lovingly cups McGraw’s face — even though it’s a moment from a scripted TV show, you can’t deny their noticeable chemistry. (See the photo HERE.) The “This Kiss” singer also added a little spice with the playful caption she posted for her hubby. “Oh, you say it’s your birthday Tim McGraw? Um…… What a about a date tonight? K…see ya later,” she wrote. “Love you, too.” In addition to the message, there were tons of heart, dancing lady, kiss face and fire emojis to get the not-so-subtle point across.

While we don’t know if the sexy duo had their date night, we do know that McGraw was surprised backstage at his concert with a gorgeous white cake. Hill, his band and crew serenaded him with birthday wishes as he looked genuinely touched by the moment. It’s been a big year for the couple, who took their love straight to the screen playing James and Margaret Dutton in 1883 with their first television roles together. Hill talked about needing to find balance between their on-and-off-screen lives because they didn’t want the boundaries to get too blurry.

“One thing that we did decide right away before we began filming, we decided not to work lines together,” Hill explained to Wide Open Country. “Not to work our scenes together. We wanted that process to wait and allow it to show up naturally on set. After being married for 25 years we just wanted…to be Margaret and James.” It looks like they are doing a great job finding that balance between their real lives and the ones they play on TV — but the heat is still there no matter what.

