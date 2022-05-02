Brooke Shields’ 18-Year-Old Daughter Rowan Was Her Mom’s Mini-Me on the White House Correspondents’ Red Carpet

It seems like practically anyone and everyone in Hollywood made their way to the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner red carpet on Saturday, April 30. Famous stars like Martha Stewart, and even Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson posed for photos on the big night. But one duo we simply couldn’t get enough of was Brooke Shields and her 18-year-old daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy.

As soon as they arrived on the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner red carpet, Shields and her mini-me daughter totally stole the show. The longtime model was positively beaming while posing for photos with Rowan, who looked similarly happy to be at her mom’s side. Of course, having such a close bond as they do, Shields and Rowan were bound to have their photo snapped during a cute, candid moment, just like the one below!

Brooke Shields and daughter Rowan Francis Henchy at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner ASSOCIATED PRESS.

As many fans know, seeing Shields so happy to bring her daughter as her date to a major event is nothing new. In fact, we’ve seen just how strong Shields’ bond is with both of her daughters. During the holidays, the model shared a touching snapshot with both her girls, including 16-year-old Grier Hammond Henchy. It was so easy to see just how happy Shields was to have both her girls home for the holidays.

Brooke Shields and daughter Rowan Francis Henchy at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner ASSOCIATED PRESS.

And who could forget the heart-wrenching post Shields made when Rowan went off to college? We still get teary-eyed when we think about it. Shields, who shares her two daughters with husband Chris Henchy, simply loves to dote on her girls, and these photos are just the latest example of how strong her relationship is with her daughters. Honestly, we’re already looking forward to the next red carpet event when Shields and her girls will make another appearance.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of celebrities at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.