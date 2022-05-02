Princess Charlotte Looks Like A Mini Kate Middleton In These New Birthday Portraits

Another year has quickly gone by, and just like that, the royal children are another year older. Just over a week after Kate Middleton shared photos of youngest son Louis frolicking on the beach to commemorate his fourth birthday, the Duchess of Cambridge shared a series of three portraits featuring her and Prince William’s second child, Princess Charlotte. The only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her seventh birthday today, and the new snapshots of the little royal show just how much she looks like her mom.

In the three photos, Princess Charlotte sits in a field of purple, blue, and lilac flowers enjoying the sunshine of Norfolk. The young princess looked stylish, as always, wearing a pair of navy blue pants and a light blue sweater with a scalloped collar. Charlotte’s hair was even styled quite similarly to her mom’s, opting for a natural, straight ‘do with a side part. Honestly, it felt like we were looking at the spitting image of Kate from when she was a little girl!

Princess Charlotte poses for her 7th birthday portraits, taken by her mom Kate Middleton MEGA.

Another photo also featured the Cambridge family dog. In a more candid snapshot, Charlotte grinned from ear to ear and snuggled up next to her beloved pooch — who had their sights set off-camera. The photos were shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts, and looked so sweet. What a perfect way to kick off celebrations for Charlotte’s birthday.

For the past several years, Kate Middleton has taken it upon herself to photograph her kids for such momentous occasions as each child’s respective birthday. With each new photo series, we get a glimpse at just how much Kate and William’s kids have grown — and how much they’re starting to resemble their mom and dad. We’re sure this is a tradition the Duchess of Cambridge will continue for years to come, and we simply cannot wait for more.

