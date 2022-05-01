Vanessa & Natalia Bryant Post Touching Tributes For What Would’ve Been Gianna’s 16th Birthday: ‘Love You Always’

For what would’ve been Gianna Bryant’s 16th birthday, mama Vanessa Bryant and eldest daughter Natalia Bryant are keeping her name and legacy alive. The two have posted to social media, showing their inspirational girl with some touching tributes.

On May 1, mama bear Vanessa first posted a series of screenshots and videos for her first tribute, saying in the caption “Happy 16th birthday baby girl. I love you Gigi! We miss you so much. ❤️ #MAMBACITA #5106.”

You can see the post HERE.

In the post, we see a snapshot of Gigi wearing formal wear while scoring a basket. Then we see a video of Gigi playing basketball, followed by a video of her father Kobe Bryant playing basketball — showing how similar the two were.

A few minutes later, Vanessa posted a truly beautiful video tribute in honor of her late daughter. She posted the one-minute video with the caption, “Love you always! Happy Birthday, Gianna. 😘❤️🥰 #Mambacita #2 ❤️❤️.”

You can see the video HERE.

In the illustrated video, we dive into the adoring tribute of Gianna’s legacy. The video says, “Dear Gianna, From the first time you imagined winning a WNBA championship, I knew one thing was special: You were special. You came from greatness. But it was never about what you inherited. It was about what you gave to others. When someone stands up for gender equality, I see you fighting alongside them. And every time someone plays her hardest, I know that’s you on the court. Love you always, Basketball.”

Around the same time, Natalia posted a throwback photo of her and Gigi for her birthday tribute. She posted it with the caption, “happy sweet sixteen my dearest gigi ♥️ I love you to the moon and back 🌙forever & always.”

In the photo, we see Natalia giving her little sister Gigi a big smooch on the cheek in front of a gorgeous landscape.

Vanessa and the late Kobe have quite a few beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash. For Gianna’s 16th birthday on May 1, Vanessa partnered with Nike to create a beautiful pair of sneakers in honor of her inspirational daughter.