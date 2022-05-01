Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Look So In Love As They Pack On The PDA At The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just made everyone swoon over their latest appearance as a couple. Not only do they look gorgeous, but they look so in love while packing on the PDA. On April 30, the pair shocked everyone when they arrived for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

When they arrived, the shocking celebrity couple looked perfect together. Kardashian dazzled in a silver Balenciaga Couture gown with Davidson rocking a classic tuxedo with Vans shoes.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana.

Seriously, we can’t get over how marvelous the two look together. While they weren’t kissing on the red carpet like Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker, they were packing on some super-sweet PDA.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana.

We can’t believe we caught a glimpse of this intimate moment between the two. They look so snuggly and comfortable next to one another!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana.

Can we talk about this moment? They’re staring lovingly into each other’s eyes as if they’re the only two in the entire world.

Along with these snaps, Kardashian posted a series of photos on her Instagram with Davidson. Not only do they look stunning, but they’re so in love and holding hands throughout it all.

Many stars like Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore arrived at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for Joe Biden. While this event has been going on for over a century, the dinner has gotten a twist in recent years. For the dinner, there’s usually a comedian that basically roasts the President, adding a sense of humor to the legendary gathering.

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship started back in Aug. 2021. Since then, the pair have remained quite low-key despite being some of the biggest stars in the world.

