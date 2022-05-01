Paulina Porizkova Calls Out The Toxic Double Standards Of Aging In A Stunning Bikini Picture: ‘Mature Is Beautiful’

Paulina Porizkova has been a vocal advocate for fighting ageism, showing the world that the double standards between men and women in aging should be dissolved. From Instagram posts to strong campaigns, no one is stopping Porizkova. This time, she’s taking a poignant stance and calling out comments that call aging women “ugly.”

On April 29, Porizkova posted a powerful, dual-sided post on her Instagram. On one side, we see her looking radiant in an off-white bikini, smiling from ear to ear, with a hate comment next to her. The hate comment was from someone calling her “ugly” for aging, and Porizkova wasn’t having it.

With the post, she captioned it, saying, “I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body. This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly. People who believe prettiness equals beauty do not understand beauty. Pretty is easy on the eyes, partly because it’s a little bland, inoffensive. It’s easy to take in and easy to forget.”

She added, “To perceive beauty, you have to be able to SEE. This is why I believe we get more beautiful with age. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better. There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant.”

She ended the post by saying, “#bewtweenjloandbettywhite #seasonedistasty #matureisbeautiful PS. I’m not posting this because I feel bad and need sympathy- quite on the contrary! I’m posting this because this is a pervasive sentiment that needs to be done away with. So we can be proud of aging, as we deserve to be!”

This post was a strong reminder that aging is beautiful and you shouldn’t let the haters get to you. Fans instantly applauded the supermodel for being so strong, saying how her beauty is multi-faceted and inspiring.

In a previous appearance in 2020 with CBS This Morning per Closer Weekly, Porizkova said, “We have, like, a weird period between, you’re [Jennifer Lopez] looking fabulous and then Betty White. And there’s kind of like a dead zone between the two. So, I’m trying to fill that dead zone!”

