Zooey Deschanel Says She’s ‘Excited To Wake Up Every Day’ To See BF Jonathan Scott In Loving Birthday Post

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott just made our hearts explode yet again with a simple Instagram post. On April 28, Deschanel posted a series of photos of her and her Property Brother beau for a beautiful birthday post on Instagram.

The New Girl alum posted a few photos with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the most wonderful and kind man who lets me wear his jacket when I’m cold, helps me carry the train of my dress all night, and never complains. I’m excited to wake up every day just to see him. So happy to celebrate @jonathanscott today (and every day).”

First, we get a selfie of the two smiling in an intimate snapshot, followed by a couple of snapshots of the two dazzling at the Vanity Fair Afterparty (and one of Scott struggling to hold up Deschanel’s massive train). Then we end with a glowing snapshot of the two smiling near an idyllic backdrop.

Not only are we loving these quirky and silly snapshots of the two, but this post embodies why they’re one of our favorite celebrity couples out there.

Deschanel and Scott started dating after meeting in Aug. 2019 on the set of an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and after years together, the pair just bought their dream home. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2021, Scott said he plans “to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations.”

Happy belated birthday, Jonathan and Drew Scott!

