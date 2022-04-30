Jessica & Ashlee Simpson Show Their ‘Sister Pride’ In Rare & Glowing Selfie

We didn’t realize how much we needed a new selfie with superstar sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson until now. On April 29, Jessica posted a photo of her and Ashlee that redefines the term “glowing” on her Instagram.

Jessica posted the photo with the caption, “Got glammed up with my ride or die last night. Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20s again 🙌🏼🙌🏼 So. Much. Fun…Sister Pride 💚💚.”

In the rare sister photo, the proud mamas look absolutely breathtaking for their night out. While they rock matching hoop earrings and shining blonde hair, their personal styles came out. Jessica wowed in a skintight mocha dress with long, manicured nails and wavy hair. Then Ashlee wore a black ensemble with a business-casual pink blazer and put her hair in a stylish braid.

Their pair were glammed up for Jessica Alba’s birthday party, per HollywoodLife and we can’t get over how stunning they look in this super-rare selfie.

Jessica is Ashlee’s older sister, only being four years apart in age. Despite this gap, the pair have remained super close over the years and in the spotlight.

Like Jessica said, each sis has three children. Jessica shares Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3, with her husband Eric Johnson. Ashlee shares Jagger Snow, 6, and Ziggy Blu, 1, with her husband Evan Ross, along with a son named Bronx, 13, who she co-parents with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

