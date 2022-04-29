Katie Holmes Was Seen Packing on the PDA With Her New Musician Boyfriend in NYC

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kristyn Burtt
Many fans remember Katie Holmes’ pandemic romance with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. as they hit every street corner in New York City with their PDA. Well, that relationship is nothing but a distant memory because the 43-year-old star has a new man in her life: Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III.

The couple was spotted on a sunny afternoon in Manhattan holding hands with big smiles on their faces as she let the world know they are officially a couple. (See the photos HERE.) Holmes dressed in a casual spring outfit of white overalls and a green cardigan while Wooten sported a blue jacket paired with dark pants and white sneakers. The relationship might have gone under the radar for some time because Holmes’ mom, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes is seen greeting the couple during their city excursion.

Wooten, 33, is currently a bassist on Moulin Rouge! The Musical and an adjunct professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award and has played alongside music superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson and most recently, Carly Rae Jepsen at Coachella. It’s not known how the couple met, but they definitely look like they are smitten with each other.

Holmes is mom to daughter Suri, 16, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, and it’s still believed that the actor is estranged from his daughter. Holmes nor Wooten have made their relationship Instagram official, but it looks like the paparazzi have done that work for them as they enjoy their blossoming spring romance.

