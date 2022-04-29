Pete Davidson Took a Big Step to Publicly Support Kim Kardashian

Although Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been slightly withholding when it comes to certain details about their relationship, there have been clear signs the two are quite serious. Between the arbitrary Instagram official post, Kardashian’s stance on Davidson appearing on The Kardashians, and more, it seems like the two are building a strong support system. That foundation was wholly on display when the Saturday Night Live star made an appearance in court yesterday to support Kardashian and her family during Blac Chyna’s trial.

On Thursday, attorneys for both the Kardashians and Blac Chyna gave their closing arguments following several long days in court for both parties amid Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against members of the Kardashian family. People confirmed that Davidson was present in the courthouse to show support for Kardashian, her siblings, and her mom. Along with Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS mogul’s family members Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian were in attendance.

The search for potential jurors in Blac Chyna’s trial has continued to bring up the past for the Kardashian family. https://t.co/tT52VZCgHx — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 19, 2022

The lawsuit was filed by Blac Chyna, who sued Kim, Khloé, Kris, and Kylie for “defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E!,” per People. Blac Chyna was previously engaged to and shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian. The two had a reality TV series of their own that only lasted one season. The high-profile case made a number of headlines, including a few stories about how discussions of Kim’s sex tape resurfaced during jury selection. Through it all, however, it seems that Kim, especially, has had one consistent presence in her corner: Pete Davidson.

Beyond a few photo ops and what the two have publicly disclosed about their relationship, we really don’t know all that much about the couple’s romance. Still, it really seems as though Davidson and Kardashian are serious enough that the SNL star would be on-hand to show Kim and her family support during this tense time. It’s a big step in the couple’s relationship, and one we’re sure is quite meaningful for Kardashian.

