Christie Brinkley Looks Like A True Ocean Goddess in This New Beach Video

While we’ve been daydreaming of days at the beach, some of our favorite celebs are already soaking up the sun, surf and sand. Don’t get us wrong — we’re not jealous at all! In fact, we welcome the chance to live vicariously through a few social media posts from time to time, including one of Christie Brinkley’s latest additions to her Instagram grid. The stunning model shared a new video of herself in the ocean, rocking a teal one-piece swimsuit and looking like a total ocean goddess.

In the slow-mo video, Brinkley can be seen almost knee-deep in the ocean’s water. While The Cranberries’ “Dreams” plays over the video, the longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covergirl shows off a few dance moves and strikes a couple of poses. All the while her white cover-up is flowing in the wind — it was truly a majestic sight, but would you expect anything less from Christie Brinkley? (The answer is “no,” FYI.)

Along with the video, Brinkley also shared a quote from marine biologist Sylvia Earle as her caption. “People ask: Why should I care about the ocean? Because the ocean is the cornerstone of earth’s life support system, it shapes climate and weather. It holds most of life on earth,” the caption read in part.

Not only did Brinkley grace us with a stunning new video, she also used her platform to highlight a topic that’s clearly near and dear to her heart. We never get tired of seeing these snapshots from her life. But this latest post of Brinkley at the beach has to be one of our favorites!

