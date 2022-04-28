Martha Stewart’s Team Reveals the Procedures She Has Done Instead of Plastic Surgery

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart probably never expected this chapter of her career to happen, but she is boldly embracing it at the age of 80. In the wild era of TikTok, she has become a beauty influencer and leaning into her brand ambassadorship with the Japanese company, Clé de Peau.

If followers are concerned that her stunning beauty comes as a result of surgery, Stewart wants everyone to hear what she has to say. “I have never had plastic surgery,” she told The New York Times. “You can absolutely say that. No knife on my face, neck or back.” What’s refreshing about her new niche is that she isn’t shying away from the fact that she does enhance her skin regimen with what one of her New York City dermatologists, Dr. Daniel Belkin, describes as “non- or minimally invasive” procedures. Her doctor’s strategy is to inject her “thoughtfully and conservatively” approximately “twice a year.”

It’s about making her look revitalized and like the Stewart we know and love. So the style maker is utilizing options like fillers to volumize her face, lasers to minimize any discoloration, and radio-frequency and micro-focused ultrasound for “lifting, tightening and plumping” sensitive areas like the brows and under the chin. If you know Stewart’s sexy thirst-trap photos, then you know she works a good pout on social media. Dr. Belkin explained that he adds “a soft hyaluronic acid, more for hydration than for plumping” to make that mouth look gorgeous.

The best part about Stewart using her influence is that it proves the beauty industry is dusting off the welcome mat to more than just Gen Z and Millennials. They are embracing Boomers with Stewart happily leading the way in an honest and charming way.

Before you go, click here to see more moms who’ve opened up about their plastic surgery procedures.