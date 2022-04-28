Christina Hall Responded to the Shocking Allegations in Ant Anstead’s Custody Filing: ‘I’m a Good Mom’

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article did not include Christina Hall’s official response to media outlets.

Christina Hall is fighting back on multiple fronts after her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, filed for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson. The Christina on the Coast star both shared an Instagram with a cryptic caption about what a “toxic person” will do in order to “control you” with “misinformation” and shared a response with media outlets expressing her disappointment in Anstead’s decision to pursue full custody rather than attempting to resolve the situation with private mediation. In Anstead’s filing, per TMZ, he accuses of Hall of using their son Hudson as a “social media pawn,” allowing him to get badly sunburned and dismissing Anstead’s concerns about it after the fact, and failing to notify Anstead of her COVID-19 diagnosis when handing off Hudson — among other claims.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” Hall told People after the news of Anstead’s filing became public.

“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom,” she added. “I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

That same day, she shared a quote to Instagram that many are interpreting to be a response to her familial conflict too.

Using a quote by writer Jm Storm, she posted, “she will test you and see what you’re made of, just by being herself. because the nature of a strong woman will identify who a man really is,” the quote reads. “if he feels threatened or has the need to possessively control her, it will be revealed. and the funny thing is that she doesn’t want to call the shots. she wants a man who will embrace her strength and stand by her side, a man who will walk with her but will lead with taking the first step.”

Her post aligns with many of Christina’s statements lately describing her new husband, Joshua Hall, as “all man” which seemed to take a subtle dig at Anstead and first husband Tarek El Moussa. Hall also captioned today’s mysterious post with an additional quote by author Jill Blakeway. “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” the caption reads. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Between the allegations from Anstead and Hall’s very public response, feels like both sides are launching a parenting war that no one will win if they can’t put their differences aside.

