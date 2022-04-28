Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Being Accused of ‘Satanism’ by This Far-Right News Outlet

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have often spoken about sharing each other’s blood because they feel like it bonds them together. While this is atypical behavior in Hollywood, the engaged couple has always marched to the beat of their own drum. Now, a right-wing news outlet is taking this insight into their relationship to the next level — a direction many would call extreme.

A pundit on OAN, One America News, went on a rant about the couple’s blood-drinking practices on Thursday and accused them of satanism. (See the video HERE.) “They literally, out in the open tell you what they do, what they practice, their rituals and they literally have the ability to manipulate the minds of an entire generation of youth as they watch this,” they said. “This is what you begin to see as a society in a generation that forsakes God and that removes God from absolutely everything. You cause a vacuum in society and Satan fills that vacuum conveniently and now, here we have Hollywood elites literally practice drinking each other’s blood.”

It’s highly unlikely that the entire entertainment industry is lining up to join Fox and MGK to drink blood and bond for life — and remember, the U.S. is made up of many citizens who practice religions outside of Christianity. There is a reason our founding fathers fought for a separation of church and state. And while Fox and MGK are a quirky couple, they certainly aren’t starting a trend or a satanic cult. “Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she told Glamour UK. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

This conversation about Fox and MGK is getting far more headlines than it probably deserves, thanks to OAN. But now, it brings more eyeballs to the couple, who has never shied any from the media, so they are probably loving the discussion just for the shock value alone.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.