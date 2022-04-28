Salma Hayek Shared a Playful Moment From Her & Penélope Cruz’s Past for the Star’s Birthday

There’s nothing better than having a longtime BFF who is there for every moment in your life — a total ride or die. So, that’s why Salma Hayek gave her best friend, Penélope Cruz, a shout-out on her 48th birthday on Thursday.

The fabulous duo, who have been friends since 2001, often praise each other in interviews, but today was Cruz’s turn to receive the love. Sharing a black-and-white image from their time filming the 2006 comedy western, Bandidas, Hayek wrote in English and Spanish on Instagram, “Happy Birthday my soul sister!! I’m so lucky to have you in my life, thank you for carrying me across the line so many times.” The adorable snapshot showed Hayek receiving a piggyback from Cruz while they both sported huge grins and cowboy hats.

Cruz talked about Hayek taking her under her wing when she had to relocate to Los Angeles for a film for the first time. “I got here with a ticket to make a movie, I had my return ticket, so I was coming here for two months and I didn’t know anyone here,” Cruz told Ellen DeGeneres in January. “She picked me up at the airport and she said, ‘You’re not going to a hotel, you’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you’re going to feel very lonely.'”

If that doesn’t make you weep over how deep their friendship is, the Parallel Mothers star stayed in Hayek’s room because she was “scared.” Cruz added, “And on top of that, in the middle of the night she says I was holding her hand because I was afraid, I don’t know, I was dreaming.” The women are bonded for life from their early days in Hollywood, and it’s sweet to see their sisterhood endure over two decades later.

