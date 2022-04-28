Olivia Wilde Was Tracked Down & Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis in a Horribly Public Way

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ split in 2020 after seven years together has turned into an unexpectedly bumpy ride over the last two years. Besides the timeline of Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles possibly overlapping with Sudeikis, the former couple is now dealing with a custody case involving their two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

On Tuesday, Wilde was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, presenting her upcoming film (starring Styles), Don’t Worry Darling, in front of a huge crowd of entertainment industry professionals. Her speech was interrupted by a female process server who handed over legal documents in a manilla envelope marked “Personal and Confidential.” Wilde reportedly asked, via People, “This is for me?” and then shared that she was “going to open it now because it feels like it’s a script.”

Olivia Wilde AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.

Well, it certainly wasn’t a script she had in her hand — it was papers related to their child custody issues. Wilde was a total pro, who didn’t get flustered by the interrupted moment and continued on with her presentation. Of course, a Sudeikis source immediately had to issue a response because it looked like a very petty move. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the insider shared with People.

Even if the Ted Lasso star didn’t have any prior knowledge to how Wilde was going to be served, it still reflects poorly on him. As Vulture reporter Chris Lee pointed out on Twitter, the process server had the “right credentials including the covid vax bracelet and ID lanyard that convention delegates have to wear. Nothing about this was haphazard or left to chance!” This was a premeditated move by someone from Sudeikis’ team — and it was a trending topic on Twitter for hours. Let’s hope a private apology happens and they can put their kids’ needs first without another public spectacle.

