How to watch the final episodes of Ozark outside the US

The Byrde family and their associates’ escapades are finally coming to an end. In January 2022, the first half of Ozark‘s final season hit Netflix, with fan reactions of complete shock and dismay, as even more twists and tragedies befell Martin “Marty” Byrde (Jason Bateman), his wife Wendy (Laura Linney), their children, and Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). Now, Netflix’s Ozark is finally coming to an end after roughly five years. Based on the trailer, the final episodes are poised to be more explosive than before, and for fans of the series outside of the U.S., you won’t have to wait long to see the last chapters of this saga unfold. We break down how to watch the final episodes of Netflix’s Ozark outside of the U.S. below.

Before we get into everything you need to know about streaming the last episodes of Ozark outside of the U.S., we’ll give you a bit of a refresher on this acclaimed Netflix series. Ozark premiered on the streaming juggernaut in 2017, and quickly became one of the platform’s most widely discussed shows. Following the tense plots and crimes of the Byrdes, whose patriarch, Martin, uproots his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks after a failed money laundering scheme in order to repay a debut to a ruthless drug lord. Throughout the series’ run, the show has earned praise for its direction and performances.

How much and what kind of praise did the show receive to earn such a dedicated following, you might be wondering? Well, along with positive reviews, the series has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Jason Bateman, and two back-to-back Emmy wins for Julia Garner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Come Emmys season in a few months, we’re sure we’ll see a lot more of Ozark‘s stars and creative team up for awards. But enough about what’s already happened — let’s get down to what you can expect next.

What are the final episodes of Ozark about?

The final seven episodes of Ozark are packed with shocking revelations, murder, and more. Martin is ready to leave this life of crime behind him, even though he’s the one who chose it for his family, as Wendy points out in the season 4, part 2 trailer, which you can watch above. Meanwhile, Ruth is hellbent on revenge and ready to take matters into her own hands after the death of her family. Fans will see Martin travel to Mexico on a dangerous — and potentially deadly — mission, Wendy and Martin’s kids get even more involved, and the FBI finally cracking down on the Byrde family and the people they work for.

Who’s returning for the final episodes of Ozark?

The series wouldn’t be what it is without its core cast. Returning for the final episodes are three key players and stars, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner. With Garner already winning back-to-back acting Emmys, Bateman and Linney have received their share of nominations for their work in the show, as well. We know even more prominent figures from the series will make a last stand in these final episodes — the question is, who will come out of the Ozarks unscathed?

How to watch the final episodes of Ozark outside the US

While U.S. fans will be able to watch Ozark‘s last batch of episodes if they have a Netflix account, fans outside of the U.S. might think they’re out of luck. Fortunately, there is a way they can watch the final episodes of Ozark at the same time as they drop on the streamer in the U.S. Let’s break it down for you below.

What’s a VPN?

You can watch Ozark and a number of other shows and streamable movies using a VPN — a virtual private network. What a VPN does is give you the option to change the location of your IP address to make it look like you’re somewhere else — say, the U.S. for example.

How does a VPN Work?

When you use a VPN, you log into a server set up especially for you that masks which country you’re in before you log onto another site for streaming. Basically, using a VPN makes it look like you’re in the country where your favorite show (in this case Ozark, which streams exclusively on Netflix) is streaming. But VPN does even more. When you use a VPN while shopping online or using social media platforms, the server will ensure that websites won’t track your every move.

What are the best VPN services?

Express VPN

Express VPN is one of the most widely popular and reliable VPN services. This VPN serves roughly 94 countries and 160 server locations. Plus, the team behind Express VPN always wants to make sure you’re satisfied with their service — they have a 24/7 live chat hotline to troubleshoot any problems you might come across. Express VPN features a 30-day risk-free, money-back guarantee with its three unique plans. For monthly service, you’ll pay just $12.95 a month. If you’re willing to sign a year commitment, you’ll pay $6.67 per month with its current deal. The final option is a 6-month membership, which will cost $9.99 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for the free trial, you will need to install Express VPN. Set up the activation code, then start streaming at your leisure.

So how can one watch Ozark outside of the U.S.? Here are step-by-step instructions.

Sign up for ExpressVPN Log into your account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the “U.S.” Go to Ozark‘s website on Netflix Click “Season 4, Part 2” and watch Ozark outside the U.S.

NordVPN

For roughly one decade, NordVPN has been making streaming easy, with offers to 5200+ NordVPN servers. As if that wasn’t a great deal, once you subscribe to NordVPN, you can add it to upwards of six devices. Like Express VPN, this service also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN currently features a major deal — for the next few hours, you can get NordVPN for two years for just $3.29 a month — they’re offering a limited-time 60% off deal. NordVPN is just $4.99 per month if you opt for a year subscription, and $11.99 per month if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan.

Want to sign up for NordVPN? Here are the step-by-step instructions:

Sign up for Nord VPN and create an account Log into your Nord VPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed Nord VPN, log into your account Once Nord VPN is set up, you can change your location to any country by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu

How do I watch the first three seasons of Ozark and the first half of season 4?

You can stream all episodes of Ozark leading up to the last episodes on Netflix right now.

