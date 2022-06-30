This Celeb-Loved French Haircare Line Is Having a Rare Sale That Includes Their Best-Selling Dry Shampoo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
If there’s one thing I could magically change about myself overnight, it might just be how thick my hair is. See, I have extremely thin hair that is super prone to oil and build-up. I’ve never quite been able to achieve those shimmering healthy-looking and voluminous locks that I’ve seen advertised on tv. But, one thing that has helped my thin hair look fuller is implementing dry shampoo into my styling routine. Even if my hair is completely clean, I like to add a little touch of dry shampoo to my roots to add a little lift. Apparently, I’m not the only one who loves this thin-hair hack. Celebrities and models alike do the same thing, too, and they all seem to be using the same one.
Stars like January Jones and Miranda Kerr have gone on record to praise French haircare brand Klorane’s ultra-gentle dry shampoo with oat milk for its ability to revitalize their locks. According to Kerr, who paid tribute to the hair essential while doing an Amazon Live show, the staple product is something she constantly reaches for.
“My hair is actually quite fine, so I really need it — even after I wash my hair. I need something to add extra texture,” she said. “You can use a little bit of it since it goes a long way… I haven’t found another dry shampoo quite like this.”
The best part? Klorane is having a site-wide sale today that includes the celeb-loved dry shampoo.
This beloved dry shampoo usually costs $29, but thanks to Klorane’s friends and family sale, you can save 25% on your order by using code 25FORME at checkout.
So what makes this dry shampoo so special? For starters, it’s made with organically harvested oat milk that “soothes and protects” your hair and scalp, versus drying it out and making it a crunchy pile of hay, like other alternatives out there. The top-rated dry shampoo uses the power of corn and rice starch to cleanse your locks while also giving it a boost.
According to a consumer study, a whopping 94 percent of users said their hair felt more voluminous thanks to this dry shampoo. What’s more, 92 percent of users said their hair felt cleaner just five minutes after application.
Also, don’t worry if you have dark hair. Reviewers say this dry shampoo doesn’t leave a white cast on your roots, so you won’t have to worry about looking like you just came out of a snowstorm.
Since Klorane’s friends and family sale covers all of their products, we highly recommend trying some of their other best-selling products like this top-rated peony shampoo.
No wonder celebs love this brand. Whether you have thin hair that could use a lift or are on the hunt for a dry shampoo that cleans and won’t leave annoying residue, this product is for you. And, at just $10, it’s for me and my gym bag, too.
