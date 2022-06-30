This Celeb-Loved French Haircare Line Is Having a Rare Sale That Includes Their Best-Selling Dry Shampoo

If there’s one thing I could magically change about myself overnight, it might just be how thick my hair is. See, I have extremely thin hair that is super prone to oil and build-up. I’ve never quite been able to achieve those shimmering healthy-looking and voluminous locks that I’ve seen advertised on tv. But, one thing that has helped my thin hair look fuller is implementing dry shampoo into my styling routine. Even if my hair is completely clean, I like to add a little touch of dry shampoo to my roots to add a little lift. Apparently, I’m not the only one who loves this thin-hair hack. Celebrities and models alike do the same thing, too, and they all seem to be using the same one.

Stars like January Jones and Miranda Kerr have gone on record to praise French haircare brand Klorane’s ultra-gentle dry shampoo with oat milk for its ability to revitalize their locks. According to Kerr, who paid tribute to the hair essential while doing an Amazon Live show, the staple product is something she constantly reaches for.

“My hair is actually quite fine, so I really need it — even after I wash my hair. I need something to add extra texture,” she said. “You can use a little bit of it since it goes a long way… I haven’t found another dry shampoo quite like this.”

The best part? Klorane is having a site-wide sale today that includes the celeb-loved dry shampoo.