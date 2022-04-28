Prince William Made A Surprisingly Shady Comment to Harry At The Start of His Meghan Markle Romance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At the beginning of their relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were somehow able to maintain their privacy for months. There’s a lot we don’t really know about those first few chapters of the couple’s romance, but thanks to a new royal book, we’re getting a peek into their early days together. What we didn’t expect to learn, however, was the shady comment the Duke of Sussex’s older brother, Prince William, made after Harry made it clear how serious he was about Meghan.

Royal writer Tina Brown recalls the House of Windsor’s initial impressions of Meghan following a trip she took with Harry to Botswana in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. While Brown notes how key family members like Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed Meghan and were content to see Prince Harry happy with his new girlfriend, Prince William’s reaction was a bit more shady than we expected. “But William knew Harry all too well and feared he was heading for trouble,” Brown writes in her latest royal book.

“Every time his brother fell in love, it was an eruption of Vesuvius. ‘You do realize this is the fourth girl you’ve taken to Botswana,’ he couldn’t help remarking after Harry’s starry-eyed account of the trip.” While William’s surprising quip could be seen as a bit of a dig at his little brother’s dating history and approach to romantic relationships, we’d like to think this was just one of many (and we mean many) examples of the brothers teasing one another.

It is true, however, that Prince Harry’s love life up until meeting Meghan had its share of ups and downs. But by the time Harry and Meghan finally connected, it seemed like the future Duke of Sussex was set on who he wanted to spend the rest of his life with and mold a future. Maybe the joke was on William the whole time — Meghan may have been the fourth girlfriend Harry took to Botswana, but she was also the last.

