Gisele Bündchen Posed in Head-to-Toe Leopard Print For Her First Magazine Cover in Years

Gisele Bündchen had put her career on the back burner to raise her kids while Tom Brady heated things up on the football field. Well, that hiatus is over as she makes her way back to her first cover shoot in four years.

Wearing a form-fitting leopard-print jumpsuit by Norma Kamali, the 41-year-old supermodel hasn’t missed a beat — she looks stunning on the cover of V’s Summer 2022 issue. (See the photos HERE.) The look is accessorized with complementary animal prints from her tiger-striped sunglasses down to her spotted gloves — she definitely committed to the theme. If that wasn’t enough Bündchen for you, there are two other sizzling covers showing off her athletic shape.

A second cover features her in a very 80s-inspired white bodysuit with a black crop top underneath, showing off her cheeky side. The third snapshot has her surrounded by men lying down in skimpy black bathing suits while she sits in command in a black-beaded dominatrix look. It’s fabulous to see her back in a major way! The supermodel feels grateful to return to the fashion scene as well. “I don’t see this as a job, it’s my life. It truly means everything for me to be able to work,” she told the magazine via Page Six.

This time around, Bündchen feels like she has even more to offer her fans because she understands herself better and brings a wisdom to her work. “When you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in, and you try to belong. When you’re in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin,” she explained. “I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.” We can’t wait to see what Gisele 2.0 brings to the table in the latest chapter of her modeling career because she’s off to a smoking-hot start.

Before you go, click here to see more celeb moms who put their careers on hold to stay home with their kids.