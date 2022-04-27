Halle Berry Is Living Her Best Life in This Sparkly Silver Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

Halle Berry looks good, and she knows it — and we are in total agreement with her about the shimmery silver jumpsuit she shared on her Instagram page. She not only rocked the outfit, but she also served up some of the fiercest photos we’ve ever seen of her.

The snapshots she shared show off the sparkle from the jumpsuit, hugging her toned curves as the plunging-V neckline gives hints of her cleavage. She struck a strong pose with the ocean behind her as the outfit glistened in the mid-day light. The 55-year-old actress gave her followers an even closer look at the outfit, showcasing her décolletage with a gold rosary around her neck — just absolutely stunning!

Berry also picked the perfect caption to sum up these gorgeous photos. “Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is,” she wrote. It’s hard to argue with that sentiment when the Oscar winner looks the happiest we’ve ever seen since she’s been in the public eye. Boyfriend Van Hunt might have something to do with the constant smile on her face, she is in L-O-V-E.

“You know, I finally found love this year everybody. I know you all have been on this painful journey with me!” she joked at the People’s Choice Awards last December. “You’ve watched me fail and fail and fail and fail. Besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.” Berry summed up her feelings for Hunt in the best way, adding, “I now know what [love] really looks like.” We love seeing her so happy and living her best life — in a sparkly jumpsuit.

