Kate Middleton Wore These Timeless Pearl Earrings For A Recent Outing — & We Found Dupes For Under $40

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: when it comes to royal fashion, Kate Middleton is in a class all her own. The Duchess of Cambridge is constantly merging classic silhouettes and cuts with her own contemporary flair, and her latest outing is no exception. While stepping out with Princess Anne, Kate fashioned a pair of gorgeous peal earrings that are perfect for the spring and forthcoming summer season — and we found the ideal dupes on Nordstrom and Amazon, with a few pairs retailing for less than $40.

Before we dive into those deals, let’s talk about Kate’s latest look. The mom of three was photographed arriving to her latest engagement with Princess Anne — a visit to the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians in London. Kate fashioned an oatmeal-hued dress by Self Portrait and accessorized her look with a Monica Vinader pearl necklace and a delicate pair of pearl earrings, according to the Daily Mail. With a gorgeous embroidered floral design, Kate looked like the picture of springtime.

Kate Middleton visits the headquarters of the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Obstetricians, in London on April 27 James Whatling / MEGA.

Naturally, our eyes were immediately drawn to her simple, elegant jewelry. You know the saying diamonds are forever? Well, we think pearls are just as timeless. Although Kate’s designer jewels retail for well over $100, we found some dupes that will quickly become your go-to accessories during the spring and summer months ahead. We tracked down these beautiful and affordable pairs of Fresh Water Cultured Pearl Dangle Earrings by PAVOI, which retail from as low as $13.95 to $39.99.

Image: PAVOI via Amazon PAVOI via Amazon.

You can get a pair of these earrings in white gold or yellow gold plating — but either design will elevate any look you fashion to the next level. The pearls come in sizes ranging from 6 mm – 10 mm, and correspond with the price. (The 6 mm pearls are less than $14!) The earrings are also an Amazon’s Choice selection and feature a 4.6/5 star rating. What more could you want?

Image: Nashelle via Nordstrom Nashelle via Nordstrom.

Then again, if you are looking for a pair of earrings that add even more understated glamour to your outfit, there’s a pair of Lucia Cultured Pearl Huggie Earings by NASHELLE on Nordstrom that’ll do the trick. Either way, you won’t regret adding this timeless piece of jewelry to your go-to accessories.

