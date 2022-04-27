Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina Looks So Much Like Her Stunning Mom in New Vogue Photos

We’ve been loving how often Salma Hayek and her 14-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault have been stepping out in public together. The pair have been spotted at some major red carpet events, fashion weeks, and more. But recently, they did something that we can only assume is the ultimate mother-daughter bonding exercise. Hayek and Valentina posed for a series of photos that appeared in Vogue Mexico, and we cannot get over how much Valentina looks like her famous mom.

The first photo of the duo featured the Oscar nominee and her daughter on the cover of the magazine. Hayek and Valentina wore practically the same expression, and there was no denying these two are mother and daughter. The images that followed featured even more snapshots of the two casually posing beneath a wall of windows, individual portrait shots (which only served to highlight just how much Valentina looks like her mom), and a photo of the two lounging on a couch working the same pose — again, couldn’t get over how much Valentina resembles her mom in looks, poise, and confidence. You can see all the photos HERE.

“What a great early Mother’s Day present. Loving these beautiful photos by [Nico Bustos] and this special moment with my Valentina,” the Eternals actress captioned the photos on social media. Hayek and Valentina’s Vogue Mexico photo shoot is just the latest in a number of appearances the 14-year-old has made with her mom. Valentina has been hitting the red carpet, attending major industry events, and even making a few appearances on her famous mom’s Instagram account, as of late.

Of course, Hayek has always made a concerted effort to keep her personal life as private as possible, but as Valentina gets older, we’ve loved seeing how Hayek is including her daughter in these special occasions. And who knows? Perhaps we’ll see Valentina on her own, solo cover of Vogue Mexico one day. But until then, we love seeing this mother-daughter pair thriving and flourishing.

