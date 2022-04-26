Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly Settled on Whether or Not They Want More Kids

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged, fans aren’t speculating about the wedding date, they are wondering about them expanding their family. The reunited couple has already figured out their future plans when it comes to having kids, especially since they both have very busy careers.

For anyone hoping for a Bennifer baby, it might be a disappointing answer for you. A Hollywood Life source is reporting that “they do not want any new children – they are both past that part in their lives.” It makes sense given that fact that Lopez is 52 years old, and Affleck is 49 years old, and they have five children between them. Their focus is on creating “a blended family” and J.Lo is making sure that happens, with the approval of The Tender Bar star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez spilled intimate details on the exact moment Ben Affleck proposed to her. 💍 https://t.co/8lwd11tITv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 12, 2022

“Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing,” the insider added. “She doesn’t mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and JLo because it gives her some alone time too, which is so rare for her.” It sounds like the bonding between the two families, including Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Affleck’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, is going well.

“[Lopez] treats all his kids like her own, while always respecting the fact that Jen is their mother,” they said. “Ben and J.Lo came back into each other’s lives with a full brood of children, and they are so blessed because they are all really good kids. They are focusing on raising them to be good adults now and the party of five is enough for them.” With that major life planning item checked off the list for Bennifer, it’s time for them to start planning their nuptials, which they’ve promised will be an elaborate, but intimate affair.

