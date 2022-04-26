Prince Charles Brings His Own Bed & Special Toilet Paper With Him When He Travels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tina Brown’s new book, The Palace Papers, is making some pretty interesting claims, especially when it comes to Prince Charles. The author is reporting that the Duke of Cornwall had a very elite sense of travel — one that would require his former aide, Michael Fawcett, to prepare everything in advance of his arrival.

Let’s talk about what Prince Charles reportedly needed to stay comfortable while away from Clarence House. Brown alleges in her book that the travel list included “the Prince’s orthopedic bed, lavatory seat, and Kleenex Velvet lavatory paper, plus two landscapes of the Scottish landscapes,” according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. Fawcett would have to coordinate all of the must-have details for the coddled prince to rest comfortably.

Brown writes. “When he traveled to stay at friends’ country houses, a truck arrived the day before, bringing his bed, furniture, and even pictures, which his pampering aide Michael Fawcett ensured would be hung in his allotted bedroom in place of the possessions of his host.” Charles also had specific menu requests, and he must have a martini ready and waiting for him “in his own glass.” Those are hefty requirements for a royal who travels on the taxpayers’ dime for business — if the allegations are true, it seems like a wasteful way to spend money.

It’s been known for quite some time that Charles is looking to slim down the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth steps down (or passes away), so the allegations in Brown’s book don’t seem to align with his financial mission. Will his privileged travel needs also be reduced in the coming years? It’s something that U.K. citizens would probably love an answer to.