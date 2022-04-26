Lauren Hutton’s Cover Photo at 78 Will Have You Buying Her Only Skincare Recommendation So Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lauren Hutton is 78 years old and has no intention of slowing down any time soon. The actress, and model, is thriving in her career, but also reminding everyone that she has chosen not to fall prey to society’s expectations on aging.

In her new cover photo for Harper’s Bazaar, Hutton reveals that she found support in the fashion industry from famed photographer Steven Meisel when she returned to modeling in her mid-40s. “So then I started shooting with Steven Meisel, and I told him, ‘I’m not going to try and look younger,’ and he said, ‘I love that. That’s why I am working with you,'” she explained to writer Jessica Matlin. Hutton believes that “when it comes to cosmetic procedures, there’s a real thin line you tread.”

Lauren Hutton Cass Bird/Harper's Bazaar.

That’s why Hutton’s skincare routine is a simple one. She isn’t spending hours in the bathroom adding serums and creams to her regimen — just three steps and she’s done. “The only beauty ritual I have is washing my face with soap and water. It’s horrifying,” she said. “Then I’ll put on the StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil . It does really good things for your skin. I also have an aloe plant. I cut the leaves open, and I put it all over my face and décolletage.” The StriVectin S.T.A.R. Light Retinol Night Oil “corrects the look of fine lines, wrinkles, texture and uneven tone” while the aloe vera moisturizes and helps to slow the signs of aging.

Judging from how stunning Hutton looks, this is a skincare routine we can get behind. She’s proving that less is more when it comes to taking good care of our faces and that embracing the beauty of aging is a wonderful thing.

