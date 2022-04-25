Sharon Osbourne Got Another Face Lift With ‘Horrendous’ Results

Sharon Osbourne has always been an open book when it comes to her plastic surgeries over the years, but her latest facelift is a warning that things don’t always go as planned. The former talk show host went under the knife again last October and walked away with less-than-desirable results.

Admitting that she “looked like one of those f**king mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” Sharon revealed to The Sunday Times that her face “hurt like hell.” The painful procedure took over five-and-a-half hours, which she said was “horrendous.” The 69-year-old TV personality added, “One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’” Husband Ozzy Osbourne was willing to pay for another surgery to fix everything that went wrong, but Sharon promises her face is “settling now” and she’s feeling better about her new look.

This isn’t the first time she’s run into trouble post-surgery. In 2019, she told Kelly Clarkson about one cosmetic surgery procedure that left her looking “like Elvis” — her mouth mimicked the singer’s famous snarl. “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you,” she said. “I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side.”

Despite the post-surgery setbacks, Sharon isn’t one to shy away from choosing to make changes to her body and face. Even though there are quite a few risks with going under the knife, she’s willing to take that chance.

