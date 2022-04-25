Heather Graham Sported a Chic Black Bikini on Her Relaxing Hot Springs Vacation

While many celebrities were sweating away in the desert for the final weekend of Coachella, Heather Graham took a different approach with a relaxing and peaceful vacation in Utah. The 52-year-old actress soaked away in a hot springs bath with the stunning mountains offering a picturesque view.

Wearing a black triangle bikini and her hair in a messy bun, Graham looked off in the distance at the beauty around her. In a second snapshot, she accessorized with chic black sunglasses as she was submerged in the tub with a breathtaking landscape behind her. She kept her caption simple with “#hotsprings” and tagged her friend who was vacationing with her — talk about a fun gals’ weekend.

The Austin Powers star has always made self-care a priority in her life, sharing that she’s “obsessed with yoga” to Refinery29. “For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day. And then I do Pilates. I also like going out dancing,” she shared. And yes, she is a Hollywood celeb who tries to make nutrition a priority, too, admitting that she does “eat sugar sometimes.” We appreciate a woman who loves a cupcake or brownie every once in a while.

But Graham, who has five projects in the pipeline, is doing her best to maintain a healthy work-life balance. It’s about enjoying her three-decades-long career while finding the time to enjoy a fabulous getaway with her BFF. Now that’s what we call epic self-care.

