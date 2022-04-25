Donald Trump Still Thinks of Marriage as a Power Struggle, Per His New Comments on Harry & Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the recent topic of conversation between two public figures by whom we’re sure they’d rather not be discussed: Pier Morgan and Donald Trump, who filmed an interview that will release in full on Monday, April 25. The former president had quite a few things to say about their relationship and the future of their marriage, even though he’s not privy to inner workings of their life in California.

Expressing a common belief among those who can’t imagine that Harry had his own reasons for wanting to leave the royal family, or that he could possibly be sincere in taking his wife’s struggles seriously, Trump expressed that: “Harry is whipped” by wife Meghan Markle. Trump made sure to let Morgan know that he is “not a fan of Meghan” because he believes “poor Harry is being led around by his nose,” in an excerpt from their TalkTV interview, per The Sun. Even though Trump veered off to talk about Queen Elizabeth and how much she loved him, the controversial TV personality later steered him back to speaking negatively about the Sussexes (a topic he is fond of).

See the best photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's trip to the Invictus Games! https://t.co/50Cg5hBe2M — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 16, 2022

Trump boasted that he was “a very good predictor” and knows that “it’ll end, and it’ll end bad.” The thrice-married politician added, “So I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around. Or maybe when she decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends, okay.”

He believes that once their marriage is over, Harry will be begging to have his royal life back — even though he’s been pretty clear that his new life raising a family and promoting his philanthropic work are his top priorities. “I wonder if Harry’s gonna go back on his hands and knees back into the beautiful city of London and say, please,” Trump expounded. “You know, I think Harry has been led down a path.”

What Trump doesn’t seem to understand is that the Duke of Sussex’s marriage is a partnership — Meghan is free to have a voice and an opinion. It feels like Trump’s criticism is more about his own personal life versus what he thinks is happening in the couple’s marriage (again, he has no insight into their private lives). The entire segment in the interview just seems to be two men steeping in their misogynistic views of Meghan, who isn’t interested in entering the chat. Harry looked thrilled to be by his wife’s side at the recent Invictus Games and has been open to sharing anecdotes to U.S. media about his life with two little ones at home. Their life isn’t about a power struggle, it’s about two equal partners sharing a life vision, something Trump has never seemed capable of understanding.

Click here to see all the times Donald Trump has gone off about celebrity women’s looks.