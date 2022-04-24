Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Look So In Love & Are Packing On The PDA In Earth Day Post

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are making their Earth Day weekend a weekend of sustainability — and romance. In Alba’s newest Instagram post, we see that the pair are still oh-so-in love with a low-key PDA snapshot.

On April 23, Alba posted a series of videos and photos to her Instagram with the caption, “Every day is 🌎🌬 #earthday #motherearthhealing #hugtrees -celebrating @laurabrown99 @brandonborrorchappell.”

In the post, we start with a video of the group biking down a scenic route. Then we get a snapshot of them biking some more along the gorgeous route we need to know about ASAP, followed by a video of everyone going down a super-green bike route.

Then the photo that everyone is talking about is of Alba and Warren passionately smooching in a tree. Talk about a fairytale! Then the last photo is of the pair playing around in the same tree.

Lots of celebrity couples aren’t afraid of a little PDA, and we love when one of our favorite couples posts a subtle snippet of their romance on their social media.

Back in 2004, Alba and Warren met while filming Fantastic Four and married only four years later. The pair share three children together named Honor Marie, 14, Haven Garner, 10, and Hayes, 4.

Back in a previous interview with iVillage per US Magazine, Alba said she and Warren keep their marriage strong after over 15 years simply. Alba said, “Making time for our relationship in our daily routine — even though it’s surprisingly predictable and may not seem as spicy as our spontaneous pre-kiddo days — [it] really helps keep the romance alive.”

