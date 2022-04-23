Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Look Stunning As They Reunite For a Mini Friends Reunion: ‘Friends Forever’

One of the best celebrity friendships — both on and off-screen — is unequivocally between Friends alum Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. From touching interviews to social media posts, we can never get enough of the two. Recently, they dropped a sweet mini-homage to the show on Instagram.

On April 19, Aniston and Cox posted a one-second video-selfie hybrid of the two smiling, rocking new shirts. They posted it with the caption, “friends forever ❤️link in bio 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻 @americares @ebmrf.”

In the post, we see long-time BFFs Aniston and Cox posing side by side, rocking Friends-themed shirts. It’s the mini-Friends reunion we live to see on our timelines.

Ever since Friends aired in late 1994, the cast has remained close friends over the years, sometimes posting about their mini-reunions on their social media. But Cox who played Monica Gellar and Aniston who played Rachel Green have always had an insanely strong bond. Throughout their nearly 30-year friendship, the two have remained almost inseparable.

In an archived interview with More Magazine per US Magazine, Aniston said how close she and Cox are. She said, “I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she’s been there for me through thick and thin.”

In another old interview with TV Week per E! News, Cox added, “We just have fun, we laugh, we’re inseparable, and it’s great.”

Before you go, click here to see the best TV shows you should be watching right now.

