Sofía Vergara Channels Jessica Rabbit In Glowing & Curvy Mirror Selfie

We’ve seen Sofía Vergara wow in bikinis, bare-faced selfies, and everything in between. This time, her newest (and incredibly stunning) mirror selfie is giving us serious Jessica Rabbit vibes.

On April 20, for America’s Got Talent’s red carpet event, Vergara posted a sizzling mirror selfie on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Back in the auditorium !!! last week of auditions!!!!💃🏻💃🏻 I ❤️U @agt.”

In the photo, we see Vergara posing in the mirror, looking absolutely sensational in a tight, sparkling red dress. With her hair curled and statement jewelry on, she looked like she was ready to take over the world.

Many fans quickly commented on not only how gorgeous she looked, but how she’s truly channeling the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit. One fan commented, “Jessica Rabbit?? 🥰🙌🏻 #jessicarabbit,” while another added, “Are You Jessica Rabbit!!!!😍😍😍.”

For those saying, “Who is Jessica Rabbit?” Well, she is a Disney character from the feature film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, who is a red-headed bombshell.

Not only is Vergara one of the biggest beauty icons of our time, but she’s also one of the highest-paid actresses as well. In a previous interview with Variety, Vergara said that women should fight for that paycheck and notoriety. She said, “I do feel sometimes that women have that thing that they’re scared to negotiate. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you deserve. Because somebody is going to make that money, and somebody is going to take that money, and it needs to be you. That has worked for me, always.”

