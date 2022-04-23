Zooey Deschanel’s Earth Day Post Honors BF Jonathan Scott ‘Who Values Protecting Our Earth’ As Much As Her

The only thing we love more than Earth Day is love, especially when it’s one of our favorite celebrity couples being lovey on our timeline. Yet again, Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott have us swooning over Instagram.

On April 22, Deschanel posted a touching snapshot of her and Scott with the caption, “Feeling lucky to have found a guy who values protecting our planet as much as I do. 🌎💚 This #EarthDay I’m focusing on everyday sustainability. It’s so important to take whatever little steps we can towards greener living, like trying new ways to store food at home to avoid food waste. Or better yet, growing it yourself. 🌱 What are your favorite ways to stay sustainable?”

Now, we’re loving the photo of Deschanel and Scott smiling from ear to ear in this scenic backdrop. But the comment Scott dropped has us swooning. Scott quickly commented, saying, “I just wanna keep the earth healthy so I can stick with you even longer 😍.”

The pair started dating around mid-2020, soon after meeting in Aug. 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

Per the TODAY Show, Scott beamed about Deschanel, saying, “I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated and I was like ‘what?’ So I think I’ll hold on to this one.”

