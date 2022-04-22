Viola Davis’ Riveting Memoir Is Oprah’s Latest Book Club Pick — & It’s Less Than $20 On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you feel that? The temperatures are rising, the sun is shining, and the beach is beckoning. We know, we’re still a ways off from summertime, but we’re already adding plenty of new books to our carts for those leisurely days when we can finally enjoy some sun, sand, and stories straight from the next best page-turner. Fortunately, we don’t have to look too far for our next TBR choice. Oprah Winfrey announced her next book club pick — Viola Davis’ stirring memoir, Finding Me, which is now available for less than $20 on Amazon.

If you’re a bit unfamiliar with the trailblazing, sterling talent that is Viola Davis, let’s give you a quick rundown on why her memoir is this season’s must-have book. Davis is an Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-winning actress known for her work in such films as Fences, Doubt, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, among a slew of other titles. She also made history at the 2015 Emmy Awards when she became the first Black actress to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How To Get Away With Murder. Along with her Oscar and Emmy, she’s also won two Tony Awards.

Image: HarperOne HarperOne.

Based on her accolades alone, it’s pretty safe to say that Viola Davis is a trailblazing force in the entertainment industry. But before The First Lady star made herself known in the gilded world of Hollywood, she was just a little girl growing up in the exact opposite of the shining lights and glamour of Tinseltown. That small apartment in Central Falls, RI, is where Davis’ story begins.

In her book club selection announcement video, Winfrey calls Davis’ memoir absolutely “breathtaking.” The memoir covers “each chapter of Davis’ remarkable life, from the adversity and trauma of her childhood years to Juilliard, Broadway, Hollywood and beyond.” Described as a “powerful journey of ambition, love, and healing, Finding Me reminds us of the life-changing power of radical honesty and embracing even the scariest, messiest parts of who we are.”

Along with the book club announcement, Winfrey also teased her conversation with the actress — which is now available to watch on Netflix. Davis’ story is one that we can already tell will inspire legions of readers. Although Finding Me doesn’t officially come out until April 26, you can purchase your copy right now for pre-order for just $18.84. We don’t know how long that price will last, so follow Winfrey’s lead and get your copy today!

