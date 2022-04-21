Carmen Electra’s 50th Birthday Bikini Video Looks Straight Out of Baywatch

Carmen Electra is celebrating a milestone birthday with a dreamy neon-orange bikini that reminds fans of her Baywatch days. It’s the perfect way to honor her past and her present as a dancer who became a pop-culture icon.

The Instagram video shows off the 50-year-old actress’ athletic form in a swimsuit she describes as “tangerine.” She poses and dances for the camera with a baby pink flower tucked into her long blonde locks. She captioned the clip with an orange heart emoji, “It’s almost that time again #birthday #tangerine #bikini.”

Her breakout role as Lani McKenzie on Baywatch catapulted her into the spotlight in 1997. Even though she only stayed on the show for one season, Electra was one of the biggest sex symbols of the late 1990s. She’s been talking about the series quite a bit lately and revealed that she’s open to reprising her role if the opportunity presented itself — but she doesn’t miss one element of danger on the set.

“I would do a reboot, absolutely. I’m down. I’m down to do it,” she told Wendy Williams, via Screen Rant. “It does get a little dangerous in those waters, though. I mean to be honest, we would shoot scenes and we’d jump in the water and the stunt coordinator would run over and say, ‘Listen, there are sharks in these waters, so just do your best.’ And we’re trying to swim, and I don’t know anyone who wants to necessarily randomly swim with sharks.” Electra just needs a stunt double to handle those sharks because she’s fit and ready to bring Lani McKenzie back to the beach.

