Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk Addressed Will Smith’s Oscars Slap in First Episode Back

It’s been nearly a month since the 2022 Oscars, and fallout from Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock during the telecast is still ongoing. In the last few weeks, Smith issued an apology to the Academy and Rock, was banned from Academy events for the next decade, and some of his projects have even been paused. More recently, the slap was addressed on the first episode of the fifth season for Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, and the statement outlines how the Smith family is privately addressing what occurred.

The premiere of the fifth season features a conversation with artist, singer, and actress Janelle Monáe, who spoke with Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris about her “hidden struggles.” Before we could pull up a chair at the eponymous red table, Pinkett Smith issued a few words that were clearly in reference to what transpired at the 2022 Academy Awards and the immediate fallout. “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” the statement began.

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us,” the statement concluded, with Pinkett Smith signing off with her name, “Jada.”

Given that the Smith family has been so heavily scrutinized over the past few weeks, it’s really no wonder they’re choosing to focus on these conversations and address what happened away from the public eye. Instead of issuing their immediate reaction, taking the time to process the past few weeks privately has likely given them more space and freedom to reflect. Whenever the time comes and the family chooses to sit down and have this conversation, we’re sure all eyes will turn back to the red table.

