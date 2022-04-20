Barbara Bush Shared a Peek Into Her First Few Months of Motherhood With Adorable Photos of Baby Cora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Barbara Pierce Bush is relishing every moment of motherhood and her sweet photos of six-month-old baby Cora Georgia will make your heart melt. The family of three, including dad Craig Coyne, glowed with happiness in each of the snapshots.

The first image shows mom and dad looking adoringly at their daughter, who isn’t shy at all when it comes to the camera. (See the photos HERE.) Cora looked confidently at the lens as she wore a white dress, just like her mom. Coyne wore a baby blue shirt and lovingly had his hand placed at his wife’s waist. The second photo shows off the family’s playful side at sunset on the beach. Coyne gives Cora a smooch on the cheek while Barbara cuddles into her husband with a big smile.

If you’re wondering which parent Cora takes after, it’s not Barbara nor Coyne — it’s her grandpa, George W. Bush. The former president is proud to have a granddaughter with his personality. She revealed to People that he even gave her the perfect nickname, “He now calls her C. George. She does take after him!“

'The Superpower Sisterhood' $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Besides keeping busy with motherhood, Barbara is also promoting her new book, The Superpower Sisterhood, with twin sister Jenna Bush Hager. The children’s book shares the message that “sisterhood is about more than just sharing a family” because “sisters can also be those who choose to come together to make the world a better place.” We do not doubt that Cora makes the world a better place for her adoring parents, who are just smitten with their first-born child.

Before you go, click here to see photos of George W. Bush’s family over the years.