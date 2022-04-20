Ben Affleck Reached Out to This Reality Star ‘Several Times’ on Celebrity Dating App Raya

The fifth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset drops on Friday, but sandwiched in-between the multi-million-dollar houses and the drama is a little morsel about Ben Affleck. One of the cast members is claiming that The Tender Bar actor hit her up on a dating app in one of the episodes.

Emma Hernan, who joined the cast in the fourth season, dishes up some Raya dirt on the actor after he swiped on her profile. Fans need to remember that the fourth and fifth seasons were filmed back-to-back during the pandemic, so he was presumedly on the apps after his breakup with Ana de Armas, but before his reunion with Jennifer Lopez. It doesn’t sound like Hernan took the bait from Affleck, who reportedly tried “several times” per The Daily Beast, because the season focuses on her blossoming romance with a client named Micah.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly enjoying their engagement before making any major plans for their nuptials. https://t.co/Ze0UNjpFD6 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 11, 2022

This wouldn’t be the first time the Oscar winner was called out about his dating-app behavior — Author and actress Nivine Jay recalled her encounter with him in a viral TikTok video last year. “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she wrote at the start of the video. (See video HERE.) Of course, he did send a video of himself and a plea to Jay, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!” We died of embarrassment for Affleck at that moment, especially since it was shared for everyone to see.

Affleck is now happily engaged to Lopez but leave it to a reality star to drudge up some tea on the 49-year-old star, who certainly seems to be active on the apps when he’s single.

