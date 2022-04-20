Rihanna’s Boyfriend A$AP Rocky Was Arrested at Lax as They Returned From Their Babymoon

It has not been a good two weeks for Rihanna at all. She should be enjoying her final trimester as a mom-to-be, instead, she’s dealing with several stressful situations tied to her relationship with A$AP Rocky.

The couple had just put last week’s drama of alleged infidelity on the rapper’s part behind them after the unfounded rumors about his affair with shoe designer Amina Muaddi were squashed. They headed off to a babymoon in Barbados to get away from the headlines and the prying eyes. Upon their return, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning. NBC News confirmed the news that his private plane was met by Los Angeles Police Department officials and detained in connection to a Nov. 6, 2021, shooting.

The victim claims it was the “Good For You” singer who shot at him “three to four times” with one of the bullets grazing his left hand. According to TMZ, A$AP Rocky is charged with assault with a deadly weapon — and it’s probably going to make the last few weeks (or months) of Rihanna’s pregnancy anything but blissful. Her boyfriend has been in trouble with the law before, stemming from a 2019 arrest for assault in Sweden. He received a suspended prison sentence after spending a month in jail before the punishment was handed down along with a $1,000 fine.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked like they had a wonderful time in Barbados, only to have their trip end on such a sour note. The Fenty founder has not made a public statement yet, but she’s likely seeking privacy and peace after the tumultuous few weeks she’s endured.

