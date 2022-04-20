Elizabeth Hurley Teased Her New Movie With a Stunning Pic in a Turquoise Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t might her latest filming location because in her downtime, she gets to enjoy the tropical scenery. That also means she gets to share her latest bikini photo of herself looking fit and fabulous.

The 56-year-old actress has returned to film a sequel to her 2021 Netflix holiday movie, Father Christmas Is Back, but she’s making good use of her days off by heading to the beach. She shared a snapshot rescuing starfish last week, and this week, she’s relaxing on the couch in a bikini. Hurley knows how to work her angles as she strikes a supermodel pose, wearing her famous turquoise string swimsuit. She gives the camera an intense look while showing off her toned body. She captioned the photo, “Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again.”

Hurley has admitted over the years that she takes good care of her body by not doing “any regulated exercise” instead she prefers to just stay “active.” She explained to The Cut how she makes her fitness regimen fun, “On the weekends I go for long hikes with my dogs. I try and stretch every day. I do the occasional yoga or Pilates class, but mostly it’s just self-exercise at home.” That routine seems to be working well for her, but she’s also cautious in taking care of her mental health, too.

“[Wellness] means being as healthy as you can in your lifestyle and as healthy as you can emotionally. You need to balance both,” she added. “Of course it’s important to eat well and exercise. It’s also really important to look after yourself emotionally.” Those are some wise words from Hurley, who is making sure she focuses on self-care even while she’s away working on a fabulous island.

