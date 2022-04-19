Julia Roberts Made a Shorts Suit Look So Chic at the Premiere for New Show Gaslit

Hollywood is proving that everyone needs a fashionable suit in their closet this season. From Meghan Markle to Meena Harris’s adorable daughters, it is a major style trend. Now, Julia Roberts is getting in on the act with a suit that takes it to the next level.

Wearing Gucci from the Gucci Love Parade collection, Roberts showed up with an oversized gray blazer and gray plaid shorts to add more texture to the monochromatic look. She paired it with a crisp, white shirt, a Chopard butterfly pin on the lapel and simple black heels — the 54-year-old star looked sharp at the Gaslit premiere in New York.

Sean Penn, Julia Roberts Sipa via AP Images.

It was a big night for the star because she’s returning to TV as Martha Mitchell, the wife of President Richard Nixon’s Attorney General, John N. Mitchell. Martha was the first person in Washington, D.C. circles to speak publicly about the president’s association with Watergate, and she suffered tremendously for her outspokenness. Roberts isn’t the only A-list actor to join the new Starz series, Sean Penn is playing her husband.

Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

The red carpet isn’t the only place Roberts is looking fashionable, she also embraced the early 1970s’ fashions as Martha with the teased hair and her tailored print dresses. She and Penn even had a slight wardrobe mishap the first time she saw his transformation. “I was so excited. I ran to hug him and I was running with such velocity, that between my body pad and his body pad, I just kind of bounced off of him,” she shared with ET Canada. “We laughed so hard; I can’t believe his head didn’t come off.” Roberts can’t wait to share the Mitchells’ story — wardrobe and all — because she believes it’s a “great love story” that “went to ruin.”

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.