Chrissy Teigen’s Body Is a Time Capsule of Her Recent Experiences in This New Naked Photo

Chrissy Teigen’s recent tanning mishap (that fashionable cutout trend can lead to some awkward tan lines!) led to a photo that shows just how comfortable the model is in her own skin right now. Some fans may just see it as another celebrity nude photo, but we are seeing the beauty in her journey and how her body provides a snapshot of all she’s been through in recent years.

It’s no secret that Teigen has had a rough road over the last few years after losing a pregnancy, and she’s done a lot of inner work to heal from that trauma. But with hard times also comes remarkable growth. The Instagram Story snapshot she shared of her naked body shows how far she’s come with various markers of her recent choices.

In 2020, Teigen shared that she would be removing the breast implants she’d long had, and the scar from her implant removal surgery is evident as creates a road map down her breasts in this photo. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie,” she told her social media followers in MAy 2020.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram.

Her 2021 delicate finger tattoos of dots trailing on her hand are also evident in her new photo. She never explained the real meaning behind them, preferring to keep that secret to herself. “Please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots,” she wrote at the time. Perhaps that’s her way of learning to keep some of her personal life private after being one of the most open celebrities on social media.

Even Teigen’s wacky tan lines are a great lesson in how our bodies always have a story to tell — whether it is past experiences that you can reflect upon or wonderful reminders of how far you’ve come. Teigen has been on a major path of self-reflection, and this is her subtle way of sharing how she’s changed, but hasn’t forgotten the past. Posing naked with a self-deprecating caption may be classic Teigen, but there are little signs everywhere of how far she’s come.

