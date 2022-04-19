Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life.

We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First Lady shared about daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia, 23. What really shocks mom is the fact that her baby girls have shifted from their Jonas Brothers crushes to real-life romances. “Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained.

Michelle didn’t go into specific details about who Sasha or Malia are dating, although we know Malia has been with Rory Farquharson, a British student she met at Harvard University for quite some time. We don’t know who Sasha’s beau is at the moment, but the tabloids have been referring to an “unemployed actor” named Syd (which sounds like really random gossip). The Obama daughters have done their best to pursue their passions while keeping a low profile despite their high-profile parents. Sasha is currently a student at the University of Southern California and Malia is a writer on a new Amazon Video show with Donald Glover.

And that’s how Michelle and Barack wanted to raise them, outside the “bubble of the White House.” She explained to DeGeneres, “So, they had to learn to make their beds, they had to learn how to drive, they had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people. So that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that.”

Before you go, click here to see presidential families over the years.