Kourtney Kardashian’s Soon-to-Be Stepdaughter Alabama, 16, Has a New Modeling Campaign

Alabama Luella Barker may be finding out quickly that it’s not so bad to have a Kardashian in her life. With the spotlight shining brightly on her dad, Travis Barker, and her soon-to-be stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, the 16-year-old influencer is also upping her profile with a new campaign for fashion company PrettyLittleThing.

The photos show the teen in a bright pastel palette that gives off a very Palm Springs-Coachella vibe with pinks, corals and baby blues being the main focus. Alabama looks comfortable and totally in her element as she models the mini dresses and crop jackets. The company excitedly announced its latest ambassador in the caption, “Introducing our newest brand ambassador @alabamaluellabarker Get ready to serve all things pastels with our latest drop.” Alabama also gave them a shoutout in her own Instagram post, sharing that she was “SO excited” to be a part of the campaign.

What makes this collaboration so fascinating is that the fashion brand has a long history with the Kardashians. They worked with Kourtney in 2017 and later on, Kylie Jenner. Perhaps Alabama’s connection to the reality show family inspired PrettyLittleThing to bring her on board since she fits right into their young influencer demographic. It could also be a sign of big things to come for the young teen as she will be in the spotlight even more once her dad marries Kourtney.

Alabama Barker’s birthday wishes to Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama Barker/Instagram.

Alabama has embraced her almost stepmom from the very beginning, and she made sure to give her some love on her 43rd birthday on Tuesday. She posted a sweet snapshot with Kourtney and her half-sister Atiana De La Hoya on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the best soon to be step mom I could ask for. You deserve the world @kourtneykardash,” and added a heart emoji. This is one blended family that’s going to have a smooth transition after the wedding.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.